In Rivers Police kill 'vampire' in gun battle

A dreaded kidnap kingpin widely referred to as 'vampire' has been killed by the police in a gun battle.

  • Published:
Gallant Police officers play

Gallant Police officers

(Daily Post)

InLagos Female kidnapper nabbed while attempting to abduct two siblings
Wicked Soul Bricklayer who abducted 2 kids, nabbed after he sold 1 for N1, 500
Veteran 'I have been robbing for 20 years' - Lagos bank robbery kingpin confesses
No Regret 'I made a lot of money from kidnapping' - Suspect
Big Catch Police recover 2 houses from notorious kidnapper
DSS Intelligence agency arrests notorious kidnappers
Super Woman How female police officer joined kidnap gang to foil their plans

The police said it had killed a dreaded and deadly kidnap for ransom kingpin, Henry Chibueze, popularly known as `Vampire’, in Omu Awa forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Thursday said Chibueze was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the I-G’s Intelligence Response Team at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

He said that five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

The force spokesman said the gang have been responsible for so many kidnap and armed robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other states in the South-East and South-South.

He said that they would be presented to newsmen and charged to court on completion of investigation.

Image
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Salamatu Al-makura (M) presenting food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday 
  • Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele inspecting a rice farm in Obudu, Cross River on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele; and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, during inspection tour of farm centres in Obudu area of Cross River on Thursday 
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • From left: Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr Sanya Omirin (L), receiving a souvenir from Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the visit of members of the commission to the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Board of Trustees of Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe; Chairperson of WIMBIZ Conference Committee, Prof. Joy Ogwu; Chairperson, WIMBIZ, Aishah Ahmad; Chairman, Practoil Ltd., Hadjia Bola Shagaya; and Chairman and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru, at the 15th Annual Conference of Women in Management Business and Public Service, in Lagos on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Board of Trustees of Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe; Chairperson of WIMBIZ Conference Committee, Prof. Joy Ogwu; Chairperson, WIMBIZ, Aishah Ahmad; Chairman, Practoil Ltd., Hadjia Bola Shagaya; and Chairman and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru, at the 15th Annual Conference of Women in Management Business and Public Service, in Lagos on Thursday 
  • From left: Charmin, Petdrill Development Company Ltd., Chief Daniel Ogwilaya; former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Hamisu Gambo; and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boro, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Deputy Director of Marine Service, Nigerian Navy (NN), Navy Capt. Jimi Adesanya; Deputy Naval Provost Marshal, NN, Commodore Jobson Jaja; and Guest Speaker, Mr Aviad Marco, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Youth Development in Bayelsa, Chief Cocodia Collins; Deputy Head of Mission, the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, Mr Nadav Goren; and Guest Speaker, Mr Aviad Marco, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday  
  • From right: Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sidi; member of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; and Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdull-Aziz Nyako, greeting children of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during their visit to IDPs Camp at Damare, Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) display the school bags presented to them during the visit of the Senate Committee on Special Duties and Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sidi to the IDPs Camp at Damare, Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presents souvenirs to the President Emeritus of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Kimse Okoko (L) and President of INC, Charles Piriye-Harry, during a solidarity visit by the National Executive Council of Ijaw National Congress to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Abdull-Aziz Nyako; a member of the committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; and the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Sidi, chatting with pupils during their visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Damare at Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for helpbullet

Gist

The Ooni of Ife and his wife
Olori Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife's queen calls for support for less privileged, physically challenged
In Bariga Police rearrest suspected cultist terrorising residents
In Anambra Suspected armed robbers kill policeman, injure another in Onitsha
The complainant, Leonard Dilkon
Agro Matters Pastor accused of seducing ex-Rep Dilkon’s wife granted bail