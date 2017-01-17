A 20-year-old housemaid, Loveth Emmanuel, has been arraigned before an Ebute-Meta Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N700,000 from the safes of her boss, using a broom.

Punch reports that Emmanuel used a stick of broom to open four safes and stole the money at the residence of the employer identified as Rufus, on Sholanke Street in the Ebute-Meta area of the state.

The suspect was allegedly apprehended when she attempted to flee when the boss alerted policemen from the Denton Division about the theft.

Describing Emmanuel as an ingrate, Rufus narrated that he treated her well and gave her the same privilege as his children.

The victim added that Emmanuel, an indigene of Cross River State, who was brought to his family by an agent, stole the money meant for his children’s school fees and jumped into a fast-moving vehicle in a bid to escape.

Denying the allegations, the suspect told the court that her boss got her arrested because she wanted to sit for an examination and that it was when she was not given time for the examination that she decided to flee.

Emmanuel who claimed to be an orphan said the said the theft happened since July 2016, and she had been forgiven until she was arrested while going for the exam.

She further said she started staying with Rufus about a year ago, and that she was not given any breathing space in the house.

She was arraigned on two counts of stealing and when the charges were read to her, Emmanuel pleaded not guilty and her defense counsel, Okoya Sholope, asked the court to grant her bail in liberal terms, adding that the offense was bailable.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. M.A. Olajuwon, granted the suspect bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum, adding that the surety must be resident in Lagos with evidence of tax payment to the state, while adjourning the case till January 25, 2017, for a mention.