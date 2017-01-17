In Ado Ekiti Herdsman in prison for destruction of N30M farmland

  Published:
Fulani Herdsmen play

Fulani Herdsmen

(Punch)

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded Abubakar Aliu‎ in prison for alleged damaging of farmland worth N30 million.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 12 at Iyemero Farm Settlement, Ikole-Ekiti.

Larenmo said that the accused allowed his cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches but belonged to Promise Point.

According to him, the accused committed an offence contrary to Section 2 and punishable under Section 7 and 4 (3) of Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing, Ekiti State Law 2016.

The accused pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, applied  for his bail.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye ‎told the counsel to formalise his application for bail, remanded the accused in prison, and adjourned the case till Jan. 25 for further hearing.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

