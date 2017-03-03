An angry man has divorced his new bride just one day after their wedding which was conducted in a mass wedding in Kano State where 1, 520 widows, divorcees, and spinsters, were married off to willing men.

ALSO READ: "The More, The Merrier: Gov. urges wealthy men to marry more wives to reduce single women (Video)"

Daily Nigerian reports that the angry groom, Babangida, who was one of the beneficiaries of the mass wedding sponsored by the state government on Sunday, February 26, 2017, threw out the woman, Habiba Inusa, after she gave birth to a baby boy a day after the ceremony.

It was gathered that Babangida, a resident of Gangare area of Doguwa Local Government Area of the state, was shocked and annoyed that his new wife concealed the pregnancy from the organizers of the wedding and himself only to put to bed the next day.

The enraged Babangida, according to the report, forced Inusa out of his house with the baby shortly after giving birth.

However, the Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board that organized the wedding, Aminu Daurawa, said the couples were carefully selected after undergoing series of screening and wondered how Inusa could have hidden her pregnancy and escaped the various tests, including pregnancy test she and others were subjected to.

ALSO READ: "In Kano: 4,395 couples register for mass-wedding"

Daurawa added that the state government had paid N20,000 dowry for each of the grooms, provided full furniture sets for each of the bride and donated the sum of N15, 000 to each of the brides for empowerment.