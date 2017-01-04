Gone Too Soon 300l BSU missing student found dead

The decomposing body of a 300l student of BSU has been found after she was declared missing on December 24.

  • Published:
Grace Ene Onaivi, the missing student found dead

Grace Ene Onaivi, the missing student found dead

(facebook)

A 300L student of the Benue State University, who had declared missing on December 24, 2016, has been found dead.

The decomposing body of Grace Ene Onaivi, was found a few days ago in Lokoja, Kogi State, after her family declared her missing on December 24th.

ALSO READ: Body of kidnapped lecturer found inside bush 2 months after abduction

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown as friends and family members took to Facebook to express their grief and pay their tribute.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

