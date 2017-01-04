Gone Too Soon 300l BSU missing student found dead

The decomposing body of a 300l student of BSU has been found after she was declared missing on December 24.
The decomposing body of Grace Ene Onaivi, was found a few days ago in Lokoja, Kogi State, after her family declared her missing on December 24th.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown as friends and family members took to Facebook to express their grief and pay their tribute.
May her soul rest in peace, Amen.