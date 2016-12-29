Gone To Rest :  Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home today

Dayo Enioluwa Adeleke, the young Lagos State-based woman who was stabbed to death by her Cameroonian cook over delays in his December salary has been laid to rest at the Vaults and Gardens Cemetery, Ikoyi, today, Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Adeleke who was putting finishing touches to her wedding which was supposed to take place in February 2017, was murdered by the cook, Joel Ludgo on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, because she could not pay him his salary immediately, at her Parkview Estate, Ikoyi home, where she accommodated him.

After slaughtering the 33-year-old Adeleke who came back to the country from her base in the United Kingdom, the 22-year-old Ludgo made a dance video where he exhibited his dancing skills in celebration of his dastardly act.

After he was arrested by the State Police Command, Ludgo allegedly confessed that he wanted to send the money to his girlfriend and when Adeleke told him she did not have enough cash at home, he got into a rage, grabbed a kitchen knife with which he stabbed her .

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, on the murder of the woman had read:

"A kitchen knife was found stuck into the left side of her chest. She was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island, where a doctor on duty confirmed her dead.

Some drug substance was found on the suspect and he has made confessional statements. He said he wanted to send money to his girlfriend in Cameroon and that was how an argument ensued between him and the boss.

Investigation is still ongoing and he will be duly prosecuted."

The service of songs for the deceased was held at the Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, after which she was laid to rest.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.