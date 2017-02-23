What A World Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving birth (Graphic Photo)

Marauding Fulani herdsmen have rendered a new-born baby mother after they burnt its mother to death four days after delivery.

  • Published:

Marauding Fulani herdsmen have burnt a woman to death just four days after she was delivered of a baby in an attack in a village in Kaduna State.

According to a Twitter user with the handle @YarKafanchan, the woman met her untimely death when the suspected herdsmen attacked some villages in Jama'a and Kaura Local Government Areas in the southern part of the state.

The twitter user who posted the incident on her handle added that apart from the woman, at least 22 other indigenes were killed while several houses and properties were also burnt down in the midnight attacks on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Read what YarKafanchan posted:

"This woman delivered her baby just four days ago and she was burnt to death by herdsmen. The baby survived the massacre."

This is not the first time communities in Southern Kaduna have been attacked by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen where many people have been killed, houses burnt and properties worth billions of Naira destroyed.

 

