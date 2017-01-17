An ex-footballer who had represented Nigeria at the international level, is currently roaming the streets of Taraba State after becoming mentally unstable.

The one-time shining star, Kaseem Yebseba, according to a popular OAP with a sports radio outfit in the country, Emeka Ohagu, has been roaming the streets of Chanchanji Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State for quite a while now with no help coming his way.

Yebseya who was a member of the Super Eagles, played for the all-conquering Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC of Owerri, Imo State, before traveling to Turkey where he played professional football for Denizlipor FC, is said to have been brought back home by officials of the club some years ago when he developed some mental issues and since then, has been that way without any help from any angle.

The state government, the state football association and the Nigeria Football federation are all said to have abandoned him in this trying period while he goes about the streets picking and eating rubbish.