World People Ex-footballer goes mad, picks refuse on Taraba streets

A young man who sacrificed his life playing football for Nigeria has been left all alone after he developed some mental problems.

  • Published:
Kaseem Yebsema needs assistance play

Kaseem Yebsema needs assistance

(Facebook)

'Igbo' Trouble Nigerian student gets indefinite hospital order for murdering lecturer in the UK
Mental Problem Burkina Faso national arrested for slitting woman's throat in Lagos
Child Abuse 14-yr-old girl chained by her parents rescued by police in Lagos
Crucify Him 22-yr-old man rapes 15-yr-old mentally challenged girl
Mad Love 30-yr-old man arrested for impregnating mentally ill girl
Mad Love Wife seeks end of 13-yr-old marriage after husband impregnates lunatic
In India Senior army officer arrested for raping mentally-challenged woman
Insane Lust 37yr-old man arrested for raping mentally retarded girl

An ex-footballer who had represented Nigeria at the international level, is currently roaming the streets of Taraba State after becoming mentally unstable.

ALSO READ: “Madly In Love: Even the mentally deranged find solace in each other's arms”

The one-time shining star, Kaseem Yebseba, according to a popular OAP with a sports radio outfit in the country, Emeka Ohagu, has been roaming the streets of Chanchanji Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State for quite a while now with no help coming his way.

Yebseya who was a member of the Super Eagles, played for the all-conquering Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC of Owerri, Imo State, before traveling to Turkey where he played professional football for Denizlipor FC, is said to have been brought back home by officials of the club some years ago when he developed some mental issues and since then, has been that way without any help from any angle.

ALSO READ: “New Leader: Mad man takes over council in Akwa Ibom”

The state government, the state football association and the Nigeria Football federation are all said to have abandoned him in this trying period while he goes about the streets picking and eating rubbish.

More

Remote Control Alfa arrested for abducting, raping Dubai returnee

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

The dead baby
Heartlessness Dead child found inside gutter in Calabar
The wife killer, Mathew Oguntade
Devil Incarnate Man arrested for killing wife in Ogun
Cocaine
Mental case Man murders sister for refusing to give him money for cocaine
Boom Player passes 1M installs, 400k daily active users
Boom Player Streaming platform passes 1M installs, 400k daily active users