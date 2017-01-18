Eko Miami International magazine to spotlight surfing scene in Lagos

As the surfing scene in Lagos grows, an International magazine sends out two surfers to check it out.

One of the surfers in Lagos play

One of the surfers in Lagos

(Surfing Magazine/Alan Van Gysen )

Surfing might seem like one of those water sports that only white people do but a few Nigerians have taken it up.

In September 2016, BBC did a small feature on the surfing scene in Lagos particularly Tarkwa Bay. Titled 'Going surfing in Lagos harbour', BBC spoke to the leading surfer in the area and the young generation of surfers in the city.

Now, Surfing Magazine, which is an international based site has sent two surfers to Lagos, Luke Davis, William Aliotti to check out the surfing scene in Lagos.

Lagos wave play

Lagos wave

(Surfing Magazine/Alan Van Gysen )

 

South African photographer Alan Van Gysen will document their adventures here and John Micheletti (an expatriate based in Nigeria) serves as their guide.

Jubilation after conquering a Lagos wave play

Jubilation after conquering a Lagos wave

(Surfing Magazine/Alan Van Gysen )

ALSO READ: Marcelo Luna, from troubled youth to giant waves

The trio has touched down already in Lagos this week. Davis and Aliotti have gone surfing and have taken a few photos and a video of their experience so far.

More photos and videos will be out soon when they fully immerse themselves in the surfing scene in Lagos.

A Nigerian surfer play

A Nigerian surfer

(Surfing Magazine/Alan Van Gysen )

 

Apart from surfing, fly boarding is also very popular in Lagos. The water based activity picked up in Lagos circa 2012 with a lot of expatriates levitating on water thanks to a jetpack.

 

The popularity of fly boarding led to the creation of Eko Miami, a term which signifies the emergence of Lagos as global fun spot.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

