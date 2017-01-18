Eko Miami International magazine to spotlight surfing scene in Lagos

Surfing might seem like one of those water sports that only white people do but a few Nigerians have taken it up.

In September 2016, BBC did a small feature on the surfing scene in Lagos particularly Tarkwa Bay. Titled 'Going surfing in Lagos harbour', BBC spoke to the leading surfer in the area and the young generation of surfers in the city.

Now, Surfing Magazine, which is an international based site has sent two surfers to Lagos, Luke Davis, William Aliotti to check out the surfing scene in Lagos.

South African photographer Alan Van Gysen will document their adventures here and John Micheletti (an expatriate based in Nigeria) serves as their guide.

The trio has touched down already in Lagos this week. Davis and Aliotti have gone surfing and have taken a few photos and a video of their experience so far.

More photos and videos will be out soon when they fully immerse themselves in the surfing scene in Lagos.

Apart from surfing, fly boarding is also very popular in Lagos. The water based activity picked up in Lagos circa 2012 with a lot of expatriates levitating on water thanks to a jetpack.

#flyboarding on a perfect Saturday morning. #Lagos #lagoon #TourLagos #tourism #flyboard https://t.co/gh85RixDYu — Tour Lagos (@Tour_Lagos) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The popularity of fly boarding led to the creation of Eko Miami, a term which signifies the emergence of Lagos as global fun spot.