In Edo Mob descend on teenager who used toy gun for robbery

A robbery suspect named 'Smallie' was attacked with fists and blows to his head after he was apprehended by a mob.

  • Published:

A mob in Edo State, Nigeria, have descended on a male teenager who reportedly used a toy gun to rob market women of their valuables.

The teenager, who referred to himself as 'Smallie' was captured in a video gone viral as the mob interrogated him concerning his activities and how long he has been engaging in the act.

The robbery suspect received a string of hits on his head as a male voice was heard questioning him in the presence of the crowd.

According to the teenager who was also seen holding on to the fake weapon, he resorted to stealing due to his inability to fend for himself.

He is believed to be a native of northern Nigeria, a Fulani precisely.

The violent reaction of the angry mob towards the suspect is hardly surprising due to a number of attacks carried out by some Fulani herdsmen on innocent citizens.

Many would consider the pummeling of the teenager as a justified act.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

