In Lagos Mob attacks woman over attempt to take child she abandoned at 4 months

The police in Ikotun, Lagos, are interrogating a woman who was almost lynched by a mob as she attempted to take back her eight-year-old boy she abandoned at four months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 23-year-old single mother , simply identified as Miss Ogechi, who gave birth to the child at 15 years, abandoned him in the care of an aged nanny, Mrs Janet Olanipekun, in the community.

Trouble started when the young mother reappeared in the home of the nanny with the hope of having back the child after some explanations.

She had told the nanny that she was in the Kirikiri Prison in the past six years.

An eye witness told NAN that the nanny, initially, did not recognize Ogechi as the latter has had tattoos and facials marks.

The witness said that as soon as the nanny was convinced the lady was Wisdom’s mother, she raised an alarm, claiming that the single mother had intended to abduct the child.

The alarm led to the mob action.

However, Ogechi was saved by a member of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Mrs Marian Ikhabomeh, who took her to the Ikotun Police Station.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Tarzan Tsav, told NAN that the police would try their best to resolve the matter peacefully.

“The girl is currently undergoing interrogation to establish the authenticity of her claims of being in Kirikiri Prison for six years,” Tsav said on Thursday.

According to him, the police will ensure the safety of Wisdom and establish if the lady can take responsibility for him.

Ogechi , who claimed to be an orphan, had told NAN that she gave birth to Wisdom in 2008 with no financial assistance except payment of her hospital bill by a church.

“The boy that got me pregnant ran away so when my baby was four months old, I pleaded with the nanny to assist me. I was paying her N300 daily for his upkeep."

“I managed to pay it for two months before I moved to Ayobo in Ipaja to work in a hotel, where I was arrested by the police in 2010 and sent to Kirikiri Prison for an offence committed by some hoodlums in the hotel."

“I spent six years in the prison because I had no one to assist me. A relative of a colleague-inmate secured my bail in 2016 when he came to bail his sister,” she said.

She also told NAN that she did not come to kidnap her son but to explain the reason for her `long absence’ to the nanny and possibly have him back.

However, Olanipekun told NAN that Ogechi had the intention of forcefully taking the child away.

She claimed that Wisdom’s mother had earlier sent a spy on her.

“I raised an alarm because Ogechi disguised herself with marks and tattoos. These made me doubt her mission."

“I am not denying that she is the mother of the boy but she has no truth about her whereabouts for eight years."

“She denied knowing the boy when I called her in 2014 to tell her of the boy’s terrible health condition, which cost me over N100,000,” she said.

NAN reports that Wisdom is now in primary one in one of the schools in Agbole, Ikotun.