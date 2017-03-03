DStv Two undefeated champs will battle - live on SuperSport

For only the third time in history, two undefeated welterweight champions will do battle when Keith Thurman (27-0) and Danny Garcia (33-0) clash this weekend.

The much-anticipated fight will be broadcast LIVE on SuperSport 2 channel 202 from 3am on Sunday, 5 March.

Given that 2016 wasn’t an especially memorable one for international boxing, this is the sort of fight that will light up this year. It pits two tremendous technicians who are both looking to replace former welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather as the sport’s marquee fighter.

WBA champion Thurman is a puncher who can box and has shown rapid improvement in recent years, notching solid wins against world-class opponents like Shawn Porter and Luis Colazzo.

Garcia, in turn, is a versatile operator who can switch up his game and has a devilish left hook as Amir Khan found to his cost five years ago.

The Thurman vs Garcia fight is live on SuperSport and exclusive to DStv Premium subscribers. Stay connected to DStv for the best sporting moments.

