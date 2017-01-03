Drug Trafficking Bizman arrested for smuggling N1.474BN worth of cocaine in shoes

A businessman has been arrested with cocaine worth billions of Naira on his way into the country from Brazil.

The busted drug trafficker Kingsley Emenike

The busted drug trafficker Kingsley Emenike

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Kingsley Okolo Emenike, after he tried to smuggle in cocaine worth a whopping N1.474 billion in the soles of shoes.

According to the anti-drug agency, the 34-year-old Emenike was nabbed on arrival from Brazil at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, by operatives of the agency.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Mitchel Ofoyeju, said the Enugu State indigene told operatives that the recession in the country forced him into the crime.

Ofoyeju added that illicit parcels of whitish substance which tested positive for cocaine weighing 9.150kgs were discovered inside soles of female shoes.

“The discovery was made in a shipment of shoes during inward screening of passengers on a Turkish airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The cocaine was industrially concealed in the soles of new foot wears.

It was the last arrest of 2016 at the Abuja airport with an estimated value of 3.8 million pounds in Europe.”

The suspect, a businessman who deals in motorcycle parts, confessed to the crime, saying the harsh economic situation in the country made him agree to traffic the drugs.

play

 

“My business was failing due to the recession, so I traveled to Brazil in search of employment. Things became worse for me in Brazil because I had no money to sustain myself while my work permit was being processed.

I was equally confronted with the fear of deportation. This made me become desperate in my search for quick wealth.

In the process, I met my childhood friend who offered me N1 million to traffic cocaine to Nigeria. He also paid for my ticket and gave me three bags of shoes containing the cocaine.

On arrival at the Abuja airport, the cocaine was detected and I was arrested. I had planned to invest the N1 million in a business in Nigeria.”

The NDLEA Commander at the Abuja airport, Hamisu Lawan, said that the arrest of Emenike was made during the inward screening of passengers and luggage on a Turkish airline flight from Brazil.

