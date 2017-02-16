Ice Prince D’USSé™ signs rapper as brand ambassador

The unveiling of Ice Prince as brand ambassador is expected to extend the reach of the cognac brand all over Nigeria.

Ice Prince play

Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel; Vikas Mittal Area Director West Africa Barcadi Martini;Femi Olajimbiti ,Country Manager Barcadi Martini and Lanre Oyegbola,CEO Bommerang Communication Solutions Ltd during Ice prince unveiling ceremony as Dusse Brand Ambassador.

(Press)

Ice Prince "Maima and I are not together anymore" singer reveals

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of cognac brand, D’USSé™.

D’USSE is a bold new expression of cognac, made at the Chateau de Cognac,home to some of the world’s finest cognacs since 1795.

D’USSE Cognac (pronounced dew-say) was developed with the cognac connoisseurs in mind.

Ice Prince play

Mr Seun Senjirin,National Sales Manager For Barcadi Martini Distributor Partner in Nigeria ,Kayode Oluwo, Customer Marketing Manager; Ice Prince and Thomas Olumagin,Market Development Manager​

(Press)

 

This complex spirit has a bold flavor with woody notes and hints of spice, almonds and cinnamon, followed by a smooth finish that delivers accents of honey and dried fruits.

D’USSE is a premium deep amber coloured cognac with a distinctively bespoke bottle that is uniquely and prominently emblazoned with the iconic cross of Lorraine – the French symbol for honor, courage and perseverance.

The brand, distributed in Nigeria by Bacardi-Martini Nigeria has been available in VSOP for about two years and the XO is planned to be in the market sometime in March.

An elated Ice Prince, being a first Nigerian brand ambassador for D’USSE, is also the first Pan African musician to represent the premium French cognac line from Bacardi.

The rapper expressed his heartfelt thanks to D’USSE and Bacardi-Martini Nigeria for the honour.

He also fondly remembers his birthday at an upscale Lagos night club where, according to him, “D’USSE made a movie that night in Nigeria! D’USSE made it happen and I’m grateful for the support”.

With this announcement, the two-year rumoured relationship between D’USSE and Ice Prince is confirmed.

There is no doubt that the brand is focused on setting an indelible mark on the Nigerian entertainment scene with a partnership with one of Nigeria’s finest rappers and winner of three prestigious awards including the BET Awards.

Ice Prince play

Ice Prince and Mr Seun Senjirin,National Sales Manager For Barcadi Martini Distributor Partner in Nigeria.

(Press)

 

According to the Area Director West Africa for Bacardi-Martini, Mr. Vikas Mittal, the choice of Ice Prince was an easy one and Bacardi-Martini is encouraged that the partnership will produce the right awareness and affiliation for the D’USSE consumer.

The association he believes will increase top of the mind awareness for D’USSE amongst cognac cognoscenti.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

