Cynthia Osokogu Court fixes March 23 for judgment on student's alleged murder

Justice Olabisi Akinlade of the Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere, on Thursday fixed March 23, for judgment on the trial of four men accused of the murder of Cynthia Osokogu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osokogu was allegedly murdered on July 22, 2012 at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town, Lagos, by her Facebook lover.

The defendants are: Okwumo Nwabufo, 33; Olisaeloka Ezike, 23; Orji Osita, 33, and Ezike Nonso, 25.

They are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods.

At the resumed trial on Thursday, Akinlade, adjourned for judgment after the adoption of the final written addresses by all the counsel.

Akinlade had frowned at the delay by the second defendant’s counsel, Mr A. Nwachukwu, in filing his final written address.

She pointed out that the court would not entertain delay tactics from any counsel to forestall justice in all cases.

Mr Victor Okpara, who spoke for all the defence counsel, said that the trial was fair and they expected their clients to be discharged and acquitted.

NAN reports that the murder trial began on Feb. 8, 2013, with the state calling the hotel’s receptionist as the first witness.

NAN also reports that the body of late Cynthia Osokogu, 24, the only daughter of General Frank Osokogu (rtd) was discovered in a Lagos morgue a month after she was declared missing by her family.

She was a post-graduate student and had a boutique in Nasarawa State until her death.