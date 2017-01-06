Child Like This Undergraduate arrested after hacking father to death

An undergraduate has been arrested by the police for the murder of his father.

An undergraduate has been arrested by officers of the Ondo State Police Command for the murder of his 86-year-old father, High Chief Clifford Olumekun.

The suspect identified as Olusoji Thompson reportedly committed the atrocious act at the deceased’s residence at No 1, Okeraye Street, Idepe in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Daily Post reports.

The suspect reportedly hacked his father with an axe, wrapped the lifeless body of the deceased in a cloth but did a shabby job of cleaning up the blood stains in the room but he fled town.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph disclosed the incident to Daily Post on Friday, January 6, 2017, adding that the suspect has been detained at the State Criminal Investigative Department of the command for further investigation.

Joseph said that the motive behind the suspect's actions remains unknown but that the suspect is still being interrogated.

He said, ”The incident happened on January 2, 2017, and we have arrested the suspect. We are still interrogating him to know why he carried out such an act.”

According to Joseph, the suspect will be charged to court following the completion of the investigation.

A source tells Daily Post, ”When the family members got into the room, they noticed some blood stains that were carelessly cleaned.

“They also found out that blood stains that were supposed to be on the deceased’s body had been carefully cleaned and his corpse was wrapped in a big cloth as if he died naturally.”

According to the source, the family reportedly consulted the oracle in a bid to expose the killer but the suspect returned to town and owned up to his crime, Olusoji was immediately handed over to the police

