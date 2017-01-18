In Abia Chief Judge frees 2 inmates, grants 5 accused persons bail

Two inmates have been set free and another five admitted to bail by the Chief Judge of Abia state.

  • Published:
Chief Judge of Abia state- Justice Theresa Uzoamaka Uzokwe play

Chief Judge of Abia state- Justice Theresa Uzoamaka Uzokwe

(Punch)

In Ekiti 32 prison inmates awaiting trial granted freedom
InBauchi Police prevent attempted prison break
Wasted Years Inmate freed after 10 years in prison awaiting trial
Divine Intervention Man freed after 14 years in jail following witness' confession
Prison Break Policemen, warders in trouble as suspect stages audacious escape in broad daylight
In Umuahia Septuagenarian caught raping 14-yr-old boy, freed without reprisal [Photos]
In England Jail bosses free 500 prisoners by mistake
Death In Jail Awaiting trial inmate dies in prison after 6 six adjournments
Dangerous Love Woman nabbed while smuggling boyfriend out of jail in suitcase
Easter British little boy finds glasses in his Cadbury’s Twirl egg

The Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, on Wednesday ordered the release of two inmates and granted bail to five accused persons from the Umuahia Federal Prison.

Uzokwe gave the order during her official visit to the prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the freed inmates were males, while those granted bail were a nursing mother, a pregnant teenager and three males.

According to her, there was no pending charge against the two inmates before any court of law since they were remanded in custody in 2014.

Uzokwe explained that the inmates were being discharged on grounds that they had been remanded in custody long enough to have served the terms for the offences they had committed.

She also said that the inmates were discharged due to the absence of any information on their warrant to justify their continued stay in prison.

Uzokwe warned the accused persons against jumping bail, adding that they were expected to make themselves available in court regularly.

She directed the Director of Public Prosecution and the Police to expedite action to ensure that accused persons in prison custody were charged to court.

Uzokwe said that this would aid the quick dispensation of justice and de-congestion of the prisons as well as prevent unlawful detention of accused persons.

NAN reports that the five accused persons allegedly committed crimes such as theft, child trafficking, conspiracy and armed robbery.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Ebutte Metta Magistrate Court
Anger Management Businessman in court for allegedly inflicting injury on manhood of another man
Court Gavel
In Abuja Court jails labourer for stealing mattress
Prison bars
In Lagos Court remands bus conductor for allegedly robbing couple of wedding rings, others
Court gavel
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft