A bus conductor, Aliu Akeem was on Friday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for alleged theft of a car battery, worth N25,000.

The accused, whose address is unknown is standing trial on a one count of stealing.

The battery is said to belong to one Mr Qudus Hassan.

The prosecutor, Innocen Uko, told the court that the accused committed the offence at a mechanic workshop located at Mowo area of Badagry.

“The accused came to the workshop and asked for the battery to use in starting his business saying that his was faulty.

“He was given the battery, but he failed to return it and he went ahead to sell it,” he said.

Uko said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Defense counsel, Mr Tayo Akinwale, prayed the court to grant bail to his client on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Abiodun Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Etti adjourned the case till March 20, for further hearing. 

