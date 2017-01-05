Boko Haram ‘We have many of our members in Lagos’ - Arrested suspect

A suspected Boko Haram bomb-maker who was arrested by security operatives in Ibadan, Oyo State, has shocked his captors that his group has so many of their members scattered all over Lagos State.

Tribune Newspaper reports that the suspect who was identified as Alkali, allegedly fled the terrorist’s stronghold in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State following their dislodgement by Nigerian soldiers and was captured in Ibadan.

The terrorist was reportedly arrested on Sunday, January 1, 2017, in the Alalubosa GRA of the metropolis following a tip-off from residents.

A police source who spoke to Tribune, said the suspect who is currently in detention at the state CID, has confessed to being a key member of the sect, adding that he was in charge of the dangerous weapons at the disposal of the group, including grenades and dynamites.

“The man was arrested on Sunday night by security agents from the Iyaganku Division of the Oyo State Police Command.

This followed a tip-off by the people of the Alalubosa GRA who were curious about his sudden appearance in the neighbourhood.

The man, who said his name is Alkali, claimed that he ran from Sambisa Forest after the place was captured by the military.

He was found roaming about in the Alalubosa GRA by the people who lodged a report with the law enforcement agency.

During investigations at the Iyaganku Division, he confessed that he fled from Sambisa Forest in Borno State and got to Mobil, Ring Road, Ibadan on foot.

He was immediately accosted by some Hausa people who are plying their trade there. They immediately called the attention of their leader who subjected him to a round of interrogation.

He, however, fled from them under questioning, only to be seen at the Alalubosa GRA area by some residents who were curious about his appearance and way of dressing.

The residents of Alalubosa GRA immediately notified the Iyaganku Division of the state police command who sent a team of security personnel to effect his arrest and he was eventually taken to the police station.

Under interrogation at the police station, he made some confessional statement, claiming that he is a Boko Haram member from Borno State and that he fled from the Sambisa Forest, following the invasion and capture of the place by the Nigerian Army.

He is presently held in the inner custody of the cell at the state CID as he said he was not the only person that escaped from Sambisa Forest.

The suspect said he came to Ibadan with some other members of the Boko Haram sect, adding that some are already in Lagos,” the police source said.

The Oyo State Police Command has, therefore, urged Lagosians to be very vigilant as the suspect said his members are still taking instructions from their leaders and could cause havoc in the city.