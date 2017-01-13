Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have arrested a herbalist, identified as Jelili aka Ifa, and a driver, Elijah Oyebode, for allegedly killing a 400-level student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola.

Punch reports that Damilola who was a student of the College of Education, Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa campus, had left her school campus on Thursday, December 22, 2016, for a religious programme at Ikoyi town, off the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, but was declared missing when nobody could locate her a fterward.

However, her corpse was later discovered on Friday, December 23, 2016, after she had been killed by unknown people suspected to be ritualists.

ALSO READ: “O Death!: 400-level female student found dead after missing for days”

After a thorough investigation, the DSS operatives were able to arrest the herbalist and his accomplice who reportedly conveyed the deceased from Ipetu-Ijesa to Osogbo on the day she disappeared.

Oyebode who was paraded on Thursday, January 12, 2017, by the Osun State Police Command, confessed that he was paid N10,000 to bring the victim to the herbalist and that he hypnotized the deceased who had boarded his vehicle from Ipetu Ijesa to Osogbo.

He added that the herbalist had given him a charm and told him to bring any young lady who had not given birth to a child.

He also said that the charm was in his pocket and he only made a body contact with the deceased which made her lose consciousness till he delivered her to the herbalist in Ikirun, after other passengers in his vehicle had disembarked.

“I took her (Rofiat) from Ipetu-Ijesa and there were other passengers in my vehicle that day. The girl matched the specification that Ifa (the herbalist) gave me. Ifa said I should bring a lady who has never put to bed.

When I saw the student, I was sure very well that she had not given birth to a child. Ifa had given me a charm that I will use to hypnotize any lady that I want to bring.

Once I put the charm in my pocket, I only needed to have body contact with the lady and she would be hypnotized.

The charm was already in my pocket and when I saw the lady, I ensured that my body touched her. From there, she didn’t know anything again.

After dropping other passengers at the various destinations, I took the lady to Ifa at his house in Ikirun and he received her and gave me N10,000.

I pitied the lady when I was leaving because I knew she would not come out alive. My conscience was telling me that what I did was bad and immediately I left Ifa’s house, I went to a bush to dump the lady’s luggage which contained some clothes.

A few minutes later, her phone started ringing. I knew her people must be looking for her. I took the phone to one Yusuff to help me sell it.

I told Yusuff that a passenger forgot the phone in my vehicle. The phone kept ringing and I later picked it. Yusuff told me that it was dangerous to receive the call because they could use it to trace us.

I removed the SIM card and threw it away instantly to prevent her people from reaching us. We sold the phone for N20,000. We shared it N10,000 each,” Oyebode confessed.

However, Jelili, the herbalist, denied sending Oyebade on the errand, claiming the driver was telling lies.

“Elijah was just my contract driver that I used occasionally. I don’t know anything about the lady’s death,” he insisted.

ALSO READ: “Beware: Young lady beheaded by man she met on Facebook”

The state Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects, saying the investigation is still ongoing into the case and that the suspects will be charged to court after the investigation is concluded.