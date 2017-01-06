Aunty From Hell Kenyan woman in prison for cutting 9-yr-old niece’s private parts

A Kenyan woman has been thrown into prison for allegedly using a razor blade to cut her nine-year-old niece's private part for urinating on herself.

  • Published:
A 38-year-old teacher, Consolata Shenda, has been remanded in prison custody for using a razor blade to cut her nine-year-old niece’s private parts because she urinated on the bed while sleeping.

The Star reports that Shenda who was arraigned at a Kibera Court charged with assault and cruelty by the police, committed the act sometime in November 2016 after the girl who lives with her, wet herself while sleeping.

The court heard how Shenda who is the guardian of the girl said to be her sister’s child, got angry when the girl woke up the next morning and used a blade to slice her vagina as a punishment for urinating.

