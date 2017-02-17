Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Alleged Yahoo-Yahoo king finally appears in court

At last, a traditional ruler in Osun State who was told a magistrate that he had no power to invite him has appeared in the court.

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has been accused of being a fraudster play

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has been accused of being a fraudster

(Channels TV)

After refusing to appear in a court following a petition that written against him by a fellow monarch, the traditional ruler of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has finally made an appearance in the court.

The Oluwo of Iwo was accused of using his palace and office for Internet fraud popularly called Yahoo-Yahoo and even after getting summons by a High Court in the state, refused to make himself available.

He even went as far as lambasting the magistrate who had the guts to invite him, saying calling the learned judge a mentally retarded fellow who should be in an asylum.

His action made the magistrate, Mr. Olusola Aluko to order the police the police to arrest him and bring him to the court in handcuffs to defend himself in the petition written against him by the Oluwo of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye.

However, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Oba Akanbi decided to appear before Magistrate Falilat Sodamade, who is now handling the case after Aluko withdrew on January 6, 2017.

Aside appearing at the court, the monarch also submitted a letter of apology to the court concerning some of the statements credited to him which prompted Aluko to issue an arrest warrant against him in December 2016.

While at the court, Oba Akanbi was reported to have said:

“I am a friend of the judiciary and I will always be. When there was a threat to close down the Iwo High Court due to poor infrastructure, I used my own personal money to renovate it and this runs into millions of naira.

I want to tell the court that all that happened during the matter was due to misinformation. My feeling towards that effect has been expressed in the letter before the court.”

He also allegedly said in an interview with journalists on the premises of the court that he would never disrespect the judiciary.

