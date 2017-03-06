'My name is Grace, a 35-year-old mother of three children. I have been living with the father of my children for 15 years now but yet he has refused to formalize our union, thereby making me his legal wife.

I met Clement when my aunt brought me from the village to help her in her shop and take care of her baby, with the promise of sending me to school.

But when my aunt brought me to Lagos, all the promises of getting me into school and a better life were forgotten as I was turned into a house help. After spending a year with her, she gave me out to a woman to work as a maid.

I slaved for the woman for the next three years, hawking different items for her while she paid the money she was supposed to pay me to my aunt who refused to give me a dime out of it.

I was living like a destitute and did not have money to buy even my underwear. That was when I met Clement, a commercial motorcycle rider who came to my aid when he knew my story.

He was the one who bought underwear, clothes and even sanitary pads for me. We started a relationship and before I knew it, I became pregnant for Clement and went to live with him.

He promised to go and see my parents and let them know he was the one responsible for my pregnancy but did not do so till I put to bed.

Before our baby clocked three years, I was pregnant again but still, he refused to go and see my parents, always saying he would do so when he is financially buoyant.

In between, my family called him several times for him to come and do the right thing but he always gave one excuse or the other.

Now, my family has refused to have anything to do with me and my children and the last time my father called, he told Clement categorically that he does not recognize him as my husband and that if he refused to come and pay my bride price before June this year, he should be ready to take anything that comes his way.

I know the kind of family I come from and they can even harm me or my children just to get back at Clement but it seems he is not ready to do anything as he has said he is ready to call their bluff.

Grace."