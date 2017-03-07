"Dear Pulse,

My name is Bibi, a 38-year-old married woman. I have been married for 12 years now without a child to show for it and now, my marriage is on the verge of collapse.

My husband, Tammy, is fast losing patience as he is not getting any younger, coupled with the pressure his family has been putting him through to get another wife who would bear him children.

Tammy loves me so much and has been standing up for me but the pressure is getting to him and I fear he may succumb to it and take another wife.

I know I am not barren as I had two abortions when I was a single girl and I strongly believe that could be the reason I have not been able to have a child now that I want one desperately.

Our doctors have told me there is nothing wrong with me biologically and that the delay could be as a result of anxiety on my part but I still can't stop thinking that the babies I aborted could be the reason I have failed to get pregnant.

It gets so bad that most nights, I have nightmares where I see little babies crying for me to carry them and anytime I stretch forth my hands to pick them up, they will disappear.

A man of God I met and confessed to told me that the babies I killed are responsible for my present status but I know such cannot be medically proven but I am still very worried.

I desperately need a child or I would lose my husband to another woman. I need help fast.

Bibi."