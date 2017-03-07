Wicked World 41-year-old banker assassinated in Delta

A banker has been killed in a suspected assassination by unknown gunmen in Delta state.

A 41-year-old banker by the name of Tunde Ayodeji Kolawole was reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen on Sunday,  March 5, 2017, after which they made away with his mobile phone.

The shocking incident took place in Ekete-Waterside, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Daily Post reports that apart from the stolen mobile phone, the money in the pocket of the victim remained intact.

According to the reports, the deceased was killed on his way back home from a private meeting held near his house which had been called for by his church leader.

Daily Post reports that the remains of the deceased were first taken to the Ovwian/Aladja Police Station by sympathizers after which family members rushed in to identify the corpse.

The body of the deceased was later deposited at a nearby morgue.

When contacted via phone, the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said that he was in a meeting and was yet to speak on the issue as at the time of filing the report.

A police source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that further investigations into the case are ongoing.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

