In Osun 2 men remanded in prison over alleged murder

Two men in their twenties have been remanded in prison for stabbing another to death.

The Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded two men in prison custody over alleged murder.

The men are Ayobami Odetola, 22, and John Olabisi, 25.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Glory Ona, told court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 28 around 8:00 p.m. at Alubata area in Modakeke.

Ona said the accused conspired to commit the offence.

He explained that the accused stabbed one Saliu Mufutau with a knife in the chest, causing his death.

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (I) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State, 2017.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Bose Awosan, directed that the matter should be referred to the office of the director of public prosecutions for advice.

Awosan ordered the remand of the accused persons at the Ile-Ife Prisons.

She adjourned the case till Aug. 3 for mention.

