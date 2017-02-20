Justice Moshood Adeigbe, of the Iwo High Court, Osun State, has recommended two robbery suspects, Sunday Ishaih and Akeem Lamidi for capital punishment for their crimes.

He gave the sentence on Monday, February 20, 2017 after reviewing incriminating evidences against the pair.

According to Bamidele Salawu, the prosecuting counsel on the case, the accused committed the offence on Wednesday, May 2, 2012, the Daily Post News reports.

Armed with guns, the duo forcefully entered the residence of their victim, Mrs Aladete who resides at Asabi Okin in Iwo and reportedly beat her up.

Ishaiah and his accomplice carted away valuable items including Aladete's official vehicle before being apprehended by policemen in Ibafo, Ogun State.

ALSO READ: High Court sentences man to death by hanging

The offences contravened Section 6 (b) and section 1 (1) and (2), (a) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provisions) Act Cap. R, 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. the prosecutor told the court.

Despite their not-guilty plea and a request defense counsel, C.N.N. Okwusidi, the court judge sentenced them to death by hanging.