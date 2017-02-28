Weight Loss Drinks Homemade Remedies to help you lose Weight

Starting the day with a glass of any brew has over the years been related to a fast weight loss plan. However, Dietitians say these drink won't magically help you shed those extra kilos. In fact, no beverage in and of itself can take off the weight. But there are some brews that, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, can actually give your weight loss efforts a boost.

Here's a list of some of those drinks.

1. Lemon water

When it comes to weight loss, lemon water is helpful.

The polyphenols, which are plant compounds that also act as antioxidants, in lemon peel, some of which are also found in the juice, may help stimulate the liver to burn fat.

However, Lemon juice should not only be taken in the morning, but should be used as a substitute for other beverages that are higher in calories, like coffee with sugar or fruit juices etc.

2. Vegetable juice

Integrating green juice into your regular diet helps you shed the extra kilos naturally because juicing enhances your digestion and elimination system and the accumulated waste leaves your body and makes you more supple and efficient in digesting regular food.

You also stop craving junk foods. You get into the natural habit of declining processed sugar and opting for fruits or raw vegetables instead.

3. Fruit infused water

Fruits and dietary fibre such as lemon, cucumber, ginger and mint are all infused into the water to make this healthy weight loss drink.

The cucumber is a great anti-inflammatory substance. Ginger is a great fat burner which allows blood vessels to expand leading to better blood circulation and it also boosts metabolism. Due to its rich contents of vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon, alongside burning fat in your body, boosts your energy. Mint not only calms down your cravings but also soothes tummy after you indulge in foods. Water keeps you hydrated.

4. Grape juice

Drinking a little amount of grape juice before meals help curb your appetite and improve insulin resistance. Grape is also known to be a natural source of vitamin C, which helps in increasing the metabolism of the body.

5. Water

Drinking a lot of water helps boosts your metabolism, suppresses your appetite, and helps you shed water weight.

Water keeps you full and the feeling of fullness will help you eat less, thus consuming fewer calories for improved weight loss results.