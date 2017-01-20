Ukom Isip You should totally end your day with Cocoyam and Seafood Plantain Pottage

We want to visit our South South people today.

About time we teach you all how to make the awesome Ukom Isip, also known as Cocoyam and Seafood Plantain Pottage.

It is really delicious and it is guaranteed to change your life forever.

Ingredients

3 ripe yellow plantains

2 over ripe blackened skin plantains

1 can of coconut milk

½ a can of Banga (palm nut) extract

Chunks of fresh cod ­ you can use any choice of fish that you like Fresh King Prawns

Fresh Ata Lilo ­ nigerian pepper mix

Salt

Stock cube

Smoked fish

1 cooking spoon of ground crayfish

Chopped Uziza ­ [optional]

Preparations

Add the banga extract to the pot and add a little water to dissolve it. Just a little water, remember, that coconut milk is on its way. Add the smoked fish to the extract and let it cook till it softens. The taste of this banga extract to the finished product, in fact, it is better tasted, than imagined. Trust me.

Holding the peeled plantain directly over the pot, cut circles and chunks into the pot. Do the same for the over ripened plantains. When you are done, add about a cooking spoon or two of Ata Lilo

Empty the entire can of the coconut milk into the pot

Give it a good stir, then season and let it cook

As the coconut stock starts to reduce, add the ground crayfish, so it can infuse its flavour early enough.

Once the pottage starts to really thicken, stir, taste and be sure you like it, before adding the seafood and fish last

Unlike with yam pottage, you won’t have to mash this at all. That’s a DK secret right there. The over ripe plantains would have disintegrated due to the heat, giving you the squishy part that you need. In fact, I probably only stirred this 3 or 4 times max, which you would do waaaay more with yam or plantain pottage, if you don’t use over ripe. That right there is what clinches it, plus, this pottage dish will taste so sweet, like you added sugar or something. Over ripe plantain, that is the secret.

This recipe was culled from Dooney's Kitchen.

