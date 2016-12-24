Nigerian Food Mongers :  6 Interesting ways to cure your burnt tongue this Christmas

We know you guys love food and we love your love for food.

And we understand that there is going to be a lot of burnt tongue from hot food this season. Don't fret and frown we are here to help you.

Here we give you six super effective home-made tips to cure a burnt tongue.

1. Lick Sugar

Sprinkling a little bit of sugar on your tongue after a burn can help dull the pain.

If you have ever burned your tongue on a hot drink, or hot food, put a little bit of sugar on your burnt spot and rub it against the roof of your mouth with your tongue, the pain from burning your mouth will disappear.

2. Place Ice Cubes on Your Tongue

If you do not know where sugar is placed, you can just opt for the refrigerator-born ice cubes. Just open the fridge and remove the ice tray out. Pick up some ice cubes and place it on your tongue. You will feel much better and the burning sensation of the tongue vanishes as long as ice cubes are rested on the tongue.

You can even massage the ice cubicles all over the burnt tongue.

3. Apply Mint Toothpaste on Your Burnt Tongue

If you don't have light, and there is no ice-cube and your tongue is burnt severely, apply some toothpaste on the tongue.

But do not use a fluoride toothpaste. Get a mint toothpaste and apply over the surface area of the burnt tongue. It would provide cooling effect to the tongue. Try to keep the tongue out of your mouth for some time until the paste dries up on the tongue’s skin. Then wash it with cold water and eat some sweet stuff like liquid chocolate or honey.

4. Honey

In fact, you can even use honey also as an anti-burn agent. Original honey o, not the ones they sell in Molue.

5. Take Tongue Out Of Your Mouth and Breathe Orally

If you get your tongue burnt due to any reason and don’t have anything at that moment to cure it, Just take your tongue out of your mouth completely. Let the cool air touch your burnt tongue. It will give you relief.

You can also cover your tongue with a layer of saliva and remove it out from the mouth. Breathe through your mouth in this state.

Try to inhale over the upper layer of tongue so that oxygen gets supplied to the tongue that soothes your burnt tongue. Keep breathing oodles of air with your tongue out until you get relief.

6. Gargle Your Mouth with Cold Water

According to enkivillage.com, whenever you get a burnt tongue with nothing around to heal, you’ll always find water at your rescue. Just gargle with cold water, with special emphasis to water being spread over the tongue area. Gargle four to five times effectively with cold water. Colder the water, better the result. Even if it isn’t that cold, try hydrating your tongue and practice point 4 to get instant relief.

