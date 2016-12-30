Kunun Gyada :  This Groundnut Milk and Rice Gruel combo is the best recipe on the Internet right now

Tired of Zobo? Then you should totally try this awesome drink from Northern Nigeria made with raw groundnuts and rice.

Ingredients

150g raw groundnuts (peanuts)

50g soft rice variety

600 mls cool water

Tamarind (Tsamiya) to your taste

Alternative ingredient

Use Icheku (velvet tamarind) or lemon juice if you do not have tamarind (tsamiya).

Notes on the ingredients

You must use RAW groundnuts (peanuts) for Kunun Gyada.

You can buy tamarind and raw groundnuts from African and South American food shops all over the world.

Use the soft variety of rice, the type used for Tuwo Shinkafa when making Kunun Gyada.

Add tamarind to your taste. For the above quantities of ingredients, I used 3 three-in-a-pod tamarinds.

Before you make Kunun Gyada

Soak the rice for at least 8 hours.

Soak the raw groundnuts (peanuts) for 3 hours.

Soak the tamarind in warm water till soft and extract the juice as shown in the video below. Set aside.

When soaked, blend the groundnuts with 400 mls of water and extract the groundnut milk as detailed in the Groundnut Milk recipe.

Blend the rice with 200 mls of water and set aside.

Preparations

Pour the groundnut milk into a pot and start cooking on medium heat. Stir it all the time so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pots. Lumps will also form fi you do not stri it often.

When it boils, slowly add the rice blend while stirring at the same time.

When it boils again, add the tamarind juice.

Keep stirring and once it heats up again, it is ready to be served.

Serve Kunun Gyada hot/warm with Akara (Kosai) or drink on its own as a comfort drink *wink!.

This recipe was culled from allnigerianrecipes.com