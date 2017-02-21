Food Art Check out these amazing food-inspired Artworks

If you are a lover of food and creativity, you'll find this interesting.

  • Published:
Brown rice and Omelette play

Brown rice and Omelette

(Fancy Edible)

Nigerian Recipe Learn how to make asun
Ogbono Soup How to prepare Ogbono soup
Sudanese Custard Caramel You should totally try this Sudanese Custard Caramel this Valentine
Baked Nigerian Moi Moi How to make Baked Nigerian Moi Moi
Nigerian Recipe 6 tantalizing ways to enjoy eating Nigerian Beans
Efo Riro Make Efo Riro with these five easy steps
Health Tips Seven Nigerian foods that will help your weight loss journey
For The Love Of Salad 7 salad varieties you need for an entire week of healthy eating
Plantain Toast New Nigerian Breakfast Recipe
Chapman Drink How to make Nigerian cocktail with Ribena

Food art combines culinary and creativity together. Decorating food with such mind blowing design ideas give them totally new look and make them feel more delicious in taste.

You can turn that food you love so much into an amazing and beautiful art piece. All you need to do is employ your imagination and creative skill. Check out some of these mouthwatering food-inspired artworks to create yours.

1. Brown rice and Omelette teddy bear (Fancy Edible)

Brown rice and Omelette play

Brown rice and Omelette

(Fancy Edible)

 

2. Ogbono delicacy African beauty (Haneefah Adams)

Ogbono soup art play

Ogbono soup art

(Haneefah Adam)

3. Bread and coffee instagram logo (Daryna Kossar)

Bread and coffee play

Bread and coffee

(Daryna Kossar)

4. Quail eggs and carrot snowman (Nathalia Kalil)

Quail eggs and carrot play

Quail eggs and carrot

(Nathalia Kalil)

5. Pineapple parrot (my honey's place)

Pineapple play

Pineapple

(my honeys place)

6. Red Onion Owl (Abhay Chatre)

Red onion play

Red onion

(Abhay Chitre)

7. Leafy green dress (Sarah Illenberger)

Leafy green dress play

Leafy green dress

(techblogspot)

8. Carrot crab (Becky90210)

carrot crab play

carrot crab

(techblogspot)

9. Banana Dolphins (Michelle, crafty recipes)

banana dolphins play

banana dolphins

(crafyrecipes.com)

10. Zobo lady (Haneefah Adams)

Zobo lady play

Zobo lady

(Haneefah Adams)

Food art appears to be growing alongside people’s growing interest in the origin of what they eat.

Be inspired! Create yours!

ALSO READ: Seven Healthy Breakfast Recipes to kickstart your day

More

Almond Day How to make Almond Milk

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Fascinating Destinations Dry Tortugas National Park, an underwater paradisebullet
2 Vagina Cakes These trending super graphic vagina cakes have come to staybullet
3 Nigerian Recipe Learn how to make asunbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Almond milk
Almond Day How to make Almond Milk
Ogbono soup
Ogbono Soup How to prepare Ogbono soup
Bean ball
Sudanese Recipe How to make this delicious Sudanese delicacy, Bean Balls
Oatmeal pancakes
Breakfast Tips Seven Healthy Breakfast Recipes to kickstart your day