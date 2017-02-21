Food Art Check out these amazing food-inspired Artworks

Food art combines culinary and creativity together. Decorating food with such mind blowing design ideas give them totally new look and make them feel more delicious in taste.

You can turn that food you love so much into an amazing and beautiful art piece. All you need to do is employ your imagination and creative skill. Check out some of these mouthwatering food-inspired artworks to create yours.

1. Brown rice and Omelette teddy bear (Fancy Edible)

2. Ogbono delicacy African beauty (Haneefah Adams)

3. Bread and coffee instagram logo (Daryna Kossar)

4. Quail eggs and carrot snowman (Nathalia Kalil)

5. Pineapple parrot (my honey's place)

6. Red Onion Owl (Abhay Chatre)

7. Leafy green dress (Sarah Illenberger)

8. Carrot crab (Becky90210)

9. Banana Dolphins (Michelle, crafty recipes)

10. Zobo lady (Haneefah Adams)

Food art appears to be growing alongside people’s growing interest in the origin of what they eat.

Be inspired! Create yours!