Oscars 2017 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the red carpet

The Oscars 2017 is underway and the stars are pulling all the bold stops on the red carpet with glamorous designer frocks...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oscar 2017 Fun facts and figures of 89th Academy Awards

The 89th Annual Academy awards 2017 is underway and the stars didn't come to play!

Giuliana Rancic set of the night in style in a Grecian themed look from Georges Chakra for the 2017 Oscars and the stars are following her glamorous lead. Ruth Negga does red style with a gorgeous Valentino piece.

Olivia Gulpo does a refreshingly grown up look from Marchesa, Sofia Carson was everything stunning in a tiered white and gold embellished tulle bustier. Cynthia Erivo was floral goodness in a floor length thin strap gown.

Felicity Jones got dolled up in a pretty midi frock. The men also cleaned up nice with Glen Powell taking on a fitting tuxedo in jet black, Aldis Hodge does well fitting tuxedo with chain detailed brooch that made statement.

See the first looks off the Oscars 2017 red carpet.

