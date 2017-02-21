Omotayo Singer does Afrocentric pieces in new shoot

Omotayo does Afrocentric and graphic details in new themed shoot he releases.

The Afro-Contemporary R n B / Soul singer who chose sporty urban pieces for the shoot posing in casual pieces with detailed add-ons.

ALSO READ: Mary Katrantzou gets inspired by Disney for R-T-W Autumn Collection

He chose a tee-shirt with 'Ankara' patchwork details paired with a hat and neckchain in a shot while he posed in a denim with print details paired with black denim and boots in another shot.

He did a sweatshirt featuring bold graphic detail complete with a snapback over dark wash denim in another while he did a striped jacket paired with shirt and print bow tie with statement lapel pin in another shot.

ALSO READ: Check out Tiwa Savage's sparkly look to the 2017 Essence's 'Black women In Music' event

The singer only recently released a new music video 'We Found Love' off his Debut EP 'Heartbreak and Love Songs'.

Credits:

Photography: John Bakare

Styling: Davina Akogu

MakeUp: Tosin Esho