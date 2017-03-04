Nicki Minaj Rapper bares boob in new daring style

Nicki Minaj bares her boob (full frontal) save for metallic Agent Provocateur pasties in a daring new style!

The rapper made a show her part as she sits front row at the Haider Ackermann Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show at Paris Fashion Week 2017 wearing a deconstructed black top from Thierry Mugler paired with boxy Givenchy shorts for a casual chic look for the show.

She wore oversized lilac tinted glasses by Veronique Leroy with the unexpectedly bold style wearing her jet black hair in a slick centrepart while letting one of her boobs hang out with only pasties covering her nipples.

She showed off photos of her look on her Instagram page from different shots obviously loving it. Is she bringing back a trend? Lil Kim and Kim Kardashian have have worn similar styles in the past!

Would you dare rock her look? What do you think of her style?