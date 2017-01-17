Lookbook Sophie Zinga does flirty feminine with 'Hibiscus' Collection

Senegalese designer; Sophie Zinga does flirty feminine details for new collection;'Hibiscus'.

play Sophie Zinga 'Hibiscus' Collection

Sophie Zinga does flirty feminine details for new collection tagged 'Hibiscus'.

The Senegalese designer shows off minimal designs with details on dresses in different styles and lengths to cater to her muse. She takes on intricate Grecian themed dresses, bustier crafted pieces with stunning appliqué details made a stunning view in the collection.

play Sophie Zinga 'Hibiscus' Collection

 

Monostrap embellished pieces, ruched bardot details on floor length dresses, fringe knits, floral embellishments, bubble sleeves, sheer cape, tiered dresses, bandeau jumpsuits amongst other offerings brought the whole collection alive.

The collection tagged 'Hibiscus' is inspired by the designer's native flower and its impact on Senegal and other countries in the Caribbean.

Sophie Zinga 'Hibiscus' Collection play Sophie Zinga 'Hibiscus' Collection

 

There is a widely popular drink called bissap made from the hibiscus flower. Bissap is a national drink which is widely offered during the most important ceremonies in Senegal and has medicinal virtues. The hibiscus is widely referenced in the collection in terms of its vivid colors and its texture.” creative director of the Eponymous brand Sophie Zinga shares the inspiration behind the collection.

Credits:

Photography- Florence Ngala

Models- Aminata Faye, Aicha Gueye

Makeup- Aida Ndiaye

Creative Director- Sophie Zinga

Location- Dakar, Senegal

