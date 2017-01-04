Lookbook Mae Otti takes on chic power styles for S/S17 Collection

Mae Otti employs details on power pant suits for Spring/Summer 2017 Collection tagged 'Resilience'.

Fast gaining reputation as the go to womenswear brand for flattering pants suits for women, Mae Otti shows off a collection of chic pieces for the new S/S collection. Monochrome featuring slathered prints done minimal with clean silhouettes and tailoring were instant highlights of the collection.

Matching pant suit set, frilly midi, tuxedo maxi, matching maxi tunic over flared pants, slouchy shirt over thigh high slit skirt, matching culottes set featuring loose top with handpainted print.

Cold shoulder top with flared arm details teamed with well tailored pants also made way into the collection that did brilliant with flattering pants in fitted, peg, flared and more for the Mae Otti muse.

Apart from the suits that are done perfect, the separates come with chic details that easy stands the brand apart. The collection is fire!

Credits:

Photographer: @Tope_Horpload

Model: @Ifeoma_Nwobu

Makeup & Hair: @Leylarhcadne

Stylist: @MagPayne1

Creative Direction: @TemitayoNathan