Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian makes international runway debut with Fendi

FEW Models signee; 18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele makes international runway debut with Karl Lagerfeld's Fendi!

  • Published:
18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi play

18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi

(Fendi)

FEW Models' signee; Elizabeth Ayodele walks for Fendi as she makes her international runway deut.

The 18-year old model was scouted by Bolajo Fawehinmi the founder and director of Few Models after signing up for FEW Model's Model Academy in Lagos.

Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi play

18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi

(Fendi)

 

The teen model was later signed on to IMG Models Worldwide through FEW Models making her the first Nigerian model to be signed to the revered international agency's global division.

The model walked for Karl Lagerfeld's walking the runway for Fendi's Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

Elizabeth Ayodele play

Fendi shared a photo of Elizabeth Ayodele walking the Fall 2017 R-T-W show

(Instagram/Fendi)

 

Elizabeth Ayodele is currently on her way to Paris for the Paris Fashion Week where she's set  to walk for other global brands!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

