Ankara Styles 10 vibrant Mix & Match looks to recreate

Mixing Ankara prints is for the bold and style lover and they can be done in exciting ways.

Ankara mix & match styles are fierce looks to try when looking to make statements and daring to pull off the bold trend. The versatile fabric works well against different skintones so most times, the prints are just fine on varying skintones.

ALSO READ: 10 Ankara shorts looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look

Mix and match styles can be done in contrasting Ankara prints, denim paired with Ankara prints or done in a patchwork, lace mixes, Ankara with sheer inserts, contrasting prints and different fabrics as desired.

ALSO READ: 10 fierce tops, dresses to inspire weekend get up

It's important to style the already bold (and usually busy) look minimally so the style is the main focus of the getup.

Check out 10 different Ankara mix & match styles curated off Instagram to recreate for the weekend.