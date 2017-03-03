AMVCA 2017 What will celebrities wear this season?

As 2017 AMVCA beckons one can't help but wonder what the stars would be wearing on the red carpet...

  • Published:

AMVCA 2016 Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
AMVCA 2016 Ramsey Noah, Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo, Funke Akindele, Falz, Caroline Danjuma, others glow on the red carpet
#ThrowbackThursday 2016 AMVCA remains the most refreshing yet
Ini Edo Actress shuts down #AMVCA2016 dress critics
#AMVCA2017 IK Osakioduwa, Minnie Dlamini to host movie awards
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 events that rocked in 2016
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Why an Oscar is still a dream for Nollywood

The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) is here and one can't help but wonder what the stars would be wearing on the red carpet.

Though details have been kept silent, the fifth edition of the glamorous movie event set to be hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini tomorrow Saturday 4th February 2017 will see the red carpet light up with glamorous styles from celebrities.

ALSO READ: Red Carpet styles at 2016 AMVCA

Stephanie Linus at the 2016 AMVCA play

Stephanie Linus at the 2016 AMVCA

(Pulse)

 

Eyes are on what stars like Rita Dominic who has owned the red carpet consistently for years will rock for this year, Genevieve Nnaji who has also dazzled on the red carpet choosing a neutral toned F n R embellished piece for 2016.

Mercy Aigbe chose a look that worked for her last year landing her on the best dressed list, Annie Idibia chose a stunning cape detailed look from Nuraniya, Stephanie Linus chose a custom piece from Lisa Folawiyo among other best looks that stood out on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Best dressed celebrities on AMVCA 2016 red carpet

Mercy Aigbe at the 2016 AMVCA play

Mercy Aigbe at the 2016 AMVCA

(Instagram)

 

Who will make best dressed list this year? Whose style are you itching to see on the red carpet? (We know Rita Dominic will bring it for sure!)

Last year's edition held on Saturday 5th March 2016, at Eko Hotel, Lagos

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mode De Vie With Olamide Maison Margiela makes a STRONG case for not...bullet
2 Tito Da Fire Singer releases new promo photosbullet
3 Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpetbullet

Fashion

Models await their turn at a casting call in Melbourne
Balenciaga Mistreatment of models casts new shadow over fashion
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Vanity Fair names Nigerian author as one “the Style Stars Set to Rule 2017”
Monica Awe-Etuk
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Lisa Folawiyo
Throwback Thursday Remember Jewel By Lisa's showcase at ARISE Magazine Fashion Week 2011?