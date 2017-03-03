AMVCA 2017 What will celebrities wear this season?

The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) is here and one can't help but wonder what the stars would be wearing on the red carpet.

Though details have been kept silent, the fifth edition of the glamorous movie event set to be hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini tomorrow Saturday 4th February 2017 will see the red carpet light up with glamorous styles from celebrities.

Eyes are on what stars like Rita Dominic who has owned the red carpet consistently for years will rock for this year, Genevieve Nnaji who has also dazzled on the red carpet choosing a neutral toned F n R embellished piece for 2016.

Mercy Aigbe chose a look that worked for her last year landing her on the best dressed list, Annie Idibia chose a stunning cape detailed look from Nuraniya, Stephanie Linus chose a custom piece from Lisa Folawiyo among other best looks that stood out on the red carpet.

Who will make best dressed list this year? Whose style are you itching to see on the red carpet? (We know Rita Dominic will bring it for sure!)

Last year's edition held on Saturday 5th March 2016, at Eko Hotel, Lagos