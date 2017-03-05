AMVCA 2017 Toni Tones, Somkele Idhalama, more make Best Dressed list

The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held last night 4th March saw a lot of celebrities parade the red carpet in glam styles.

A lot of ladies brought their A-game to the red carpet with the men also leaving up to the glam red carpet style. Though the glamorous event got a little low key gathering momentum as the day drew near, the stars sure were all prepared for the event.

Somkele Idahlama chose to show off major skin in Andrea Iyamah piece featuring her bold décolletage and toned legs, Toni Tones showed off dreamy babydoll in Yemi Shoyemi.

New mum Osas Ighodaro showed off impressive frame in a custom made piece from Wana Sambo sitting perfectly on her with bardot details that emphasized her shoulders while also ditching the usual red carpet hue for daring colour block that worked perfectly for her.

Tope Tedela was gentleman who chose to make bold statement in a red velvet tuxedo. Richard Mofe Damijo did dapper meets sporty pairing sneakers with his red carpet look.

Waje was a sight for sore eyes in a flattering gold number that worked her frame perfectly with just enough bardot detail in a glittering piece from Vogue Africaine. Joke Silva was everything flawless in a custom creation by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi with hubby Olu Jacobs equally dashing in a trad piece.

Kunle Idowu's grey suit passed on the red carpet. Bolanle Olukanni chose an emerald velvet piece with a faux wrap featuring a slit detail that flattered her body. Kehinde Bankole stunned in a piece by UK based brand Jacqui James

Michele Dede did a custom Zizi Cardow piece with intricate lacy peek-a-boo details showing just enough skin a flattering fit.

Dorcas Shola Fapson chose a House of Jahdara embellished floor length frock, Adesua Etomi had embellished petal piece on from Mai Atafo.

Others including Lala Akindoju who chose a lilac number from Sevon Dejana on the red carpet made the night super glamorous.