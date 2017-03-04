AMVCA 2017 Eku Edewor debuts hot post-baby body on the red carpet

Eku Edewor shows off an enviable post-baby body on the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2017 red carpet.

For hosting duties, the TV girl shows off her hot new body after giving birth only recently in a bold piece by Style Temple.

Eku Edewor who had her hair slick back wearing glowing makeup and vampy lips chose a jumpsuit with peplum hem and tier train detail with sheer peek-a-boo bodice from the fast rising designer.

She chose emerald statement earrings in the high fashion look while happily chatting with stars on the red carpet.