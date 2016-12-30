The Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 with back to back performances from top African artistes.

The show anchored by ace comedian, Basketmouth kicked off with DJ Neptune dishing out monster hits from his turn table alongside hypeman and Cool FM OAP Do2dtun.

First act on stage was Ycee followed by Niniola, Reekado Banks, Humblesmith, Koker, Falz, Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Simi, Tekno, Lil Kesh, Victoria Kimani and Vanessa Mdee who definitely had the crowd mesmerized with her song 'Cash Madam' and her sex appeal oozing all over the stage.

Some of the winners on the night such as Yemi Alade (Best Female Artist)South African revered rapper Cassper Nyovest (Best Hip hop Artist) and Kiss Daniel (Best Pop Artist of the Year) were not in sight to pick up their respective awards.

The absenteeism quickly begins to remind the audience of the earlier held award The Headies which recorded a lot of boycotting for reasons best known to the artists.

Tekno who missed out big at the Headies was eligible for this one organised by Soundcity and he didn't fail to come out thankfully and receive his awards - and interestingly so received the most number of awards, three on the night, including Listener's Choice, Digital Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year - a hat trick you could say.

Olamide just like his commanding performance at his recently concluded OLIC 3 concert, was unarguably the most cheered and loved performer on the night, as he took the fans back to back with his array of popular hit songs, 'Shakiti bobo', 'Turn up', 'Owo blow' and much more, getting the fans singing along to the lyrics of the songs as the DJ turned down the record.

Celebrities present at the event include Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Darey, Ramsey Nouah, Mai Atafo, OC Ukeje, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Adesua Etomi, Ubi Franklin, Beverly Naya, Harrysong, Sheyman, Toni Tones, Emma Nyra, Omowunmi Akinnifesi.

Others are Dolapo Oni, Swanky Jerry, Noble Igwe, Yomi Casual, Alexx Ekubo, Clarence Peters, Adunni Ade, MC Shakara, Mr 2kay, Enyinna Umwigwe and a whole lot more.

See full list of winners below:

BEST MALE

Diamond Platinumz (TANZANIA)

Emtee (SOUTH AFRICA)

Wizkid (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Falz (NIGERIA)

Olamide (NIGERIA)

Patoranking (NIGERIA)

Phyno (NIGERIA)

BEST FEMALE

Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)

Victoria Kimani (KENYA)

Yemi Alade (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Vanessa Mdee (TANZANIA)

Cynthia Morgan (NIGERIA)

Ms Vee (GHANA)

Simi (NIGERIA)

BEST HIP HOP

Cassper Nyovest (SOUTH AFRICA) - WINNER

Olamide (NIGERIA)

CDQ (NIGERIA)

Emtee (SOUTH AFRICA)

El (GHANA)

Riky Rick (SOUTH AFRICA)

Stanley Enow (CAMEROON)

Phyno (NIGERIA)

BEST POP

Wizkid (NIGERIA)

Kiss Daniel (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Tekno (NIGERIA)

Yemi Alade (NIGERIA)

Adekunle Gold (NIGERIA)

Timaya (NIGERIA)

Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

PSquare (NIGERIA)

Wizkid (NIGERIA)

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)

Davido (NIGERIA)

Cassper Nyovest (SOUTH AFRICA)

Tekno (NIGERIA) - WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Mr Eazi Ft Efya – Skintight (NIGERIA / GHANA)

Patoranking Ft Sarkodie – No Kissing (NIGERIA / GHANA)

Eddy Kenzo Ft Niniola – Mbilo Mbilo Remix (UGANDA / NIGERIA)

Emtee Ft Wizkid & AKA – Roll Up (SOUTH AFRICA / NIGERIA)

DJ Maphorisa Ft Wizkid & DJ Buckz – Soweto Baby (SOUTH AFRICA / NIGERIA)

Phyno Ft Olamide – Fada Fada (NIGERIA)

Olamide Ft Wande Coal – Who You Epp (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Harrysong Ft Olamide, KCee – Raggae Blues (NIGERIA)

Masterkraft Ft Flavour & Sarkodie – Finally (NIGERIA / GHANA)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Pana – Tekno Directed by Clarence Peters (NIGERIA)

Aje – Alikiba, Directed by Meji (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Babanla – Wizkid, Directed by Sesan (NIGERIA)

One time – AKA, Directed by AKA & Alessio (SOUTH AFRICA)

Sin City – Kiss Daniel, Directed by H2G Films (NIGERIA)

Emergency – D’Banj, Directed by Unlimited L.A (NIGERIA)

Made for you – Banky W, Directed by Banky W (NIGERIA)

Gbagbe Oshi – Davido, Directed by Slash (NIGERIA)

Pray for me – Darey, Directed by MEX (NIGERIA)

BEST GROUP OR DUO

Sauti Sol (KENYA) - WINNER

Mafikizolo (SOUTH AFRICA)

Micasa (SOUTH AFRICA)

Navy Kenzo (TANZANIA)

R2Bees (GHANA)

Toofan (TOGO)

PSquare (NIGERIA)

VVIP (GHANA)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Kwesta ft. Cassper Nyovest – Ngud (SOUTH AFRICA)

Mr Eazi – Hol Up (NIGERIA)

Patoranking ft Sakordie – No Kissing (NIGERIA)

Wizkid – Babanla (NIGERIA)

Tekno – Pana (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Emtee ft Wizkid – Roll Up (SOUTH AFRICA / NIGERIA)

DJ Maphorisa ft Wizkid & DJ Buckz – Soweto Baby (SOUTH AFRICA / NIGERIA)

Olamide ft Wande Coal – Who You Epp (NIGERIA)

D’banj – Emergency (NIGERIA)

BEST NEW ARTISTE

Koker (NIGERIA)

YCee (NIGERIA)

Mr Eazi (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Emtee (SOUTH AFRICA)

Simi (NIGERIA)

Niniola (NIGERIA)

Tekno (NIGERIA)

Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)

VIEWERS CHOICE

Mr Soldier – Falz ft. Simi (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Babanla – Wizkid (NIGERIA)

Osinachi – Humblesmith ft. Davido (NIGERIA)

Pana – Tekno (NIGERIA)

Hollup – Mr Eazi (NIGERIA)

Pick Up – Adekunle Gold (NIGERIA)

Mama – Kiss Daniel

LISTENERS CHOICE

Lagos to Kampala – Runtown ft. Wizkid (NIGERIA)

Babanla – Wizkid (NIGERIA)

Omo Alhaji – YCee (NIGERIA)

Pana – Tekno (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Who You Epp – Olamide ft Wande Coal (NIGERIA)

Oluwa ni – Reekado Banks (NIGERIA)

Pick Up – Adekunle Gold (NIGERIA)

Skintight – Mr Eazi ft Efya (NIGERIA/GHANA)

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Wizkid (NIGERIA) - WINNER

Vanessa Mdee (TANZANIA)

Diamond Platinumz (TANZANIA)

Sarkodie (GHANA)

Yemi Alade (NIGERIA)

Olamide (NIGERIA)

AFRICAN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ Maphorisa (SOUTH AFRICA) - WINNER

Gospel on the Beat (NIGERIA)

Masterkraft (NIGERIA)

Young John (NIGERIA)

Legendury Beats (NIGERIA)

Sess the problem kid (NIGERIA)