Shina Peller Tuface, Basketmouth, Bovi, Olisa attend 6IX exquisite restaurant opening

The event took place on the 15th of January 2017 at 873, Ozumba Mbadiwe avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  • Published:
Image

The official opening of 6IX restaurant took place on the 15 of January 2017 at 873, Ozumba Mbadiwe avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was hosted by Akinola Fafowora and in honour of the restaurant’s official opening, all patrons were welcomed by waiters and waitresses. The event served the purpose of a platform for the restaurant to showcase amazing food, drinks and services.

Annie Idibia, Shina Peller and Tubaba at 6IX Restaurant Opening play

Annie Idibia, Shina Peller and Tubaba at 6IX Restaurant Opening

 

Guests feasted on exquisite selection from the food menu and stylish drink infusions while the sensational saxophonist, Yhumie publicly known as Yomi Sax, added to the exuberant atmosphere. The opening was a well-attended event; various celebrities and societal influencers graced the event with their presence.

Yomi Sax at 6IX Restaurant Opening play

Yomi Sax at 6IX Restaurant Opening

 

The likes of Tuface, his wife Annie Idibia, Basketmouth, Bovi, Olisa, Mai Atafo, Elma Godwin, Shina Peller, Pearl Cardy, Rukky Sanda, Ketchup celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, Jessica Ulo, Stephanie Coker, Air Boy, Que Peller and many others graced the opening.

6IX Restaurant was established in December 2016. The breath-taking restaurant features a fully lit up glass box area with unmatched aesthetic values, a unique bar and a private dining area. The restaurant transcends into a display of opulent décor and modern architecture.

Adunni Ade, Kris Asimonye Ugbomma, Shina Peller and Mai Atafo at 6IX Restaurant Opening play

Adunni Ade, Kris Asimonye Ugbomma, Shina Peller and Mai Atafo at 6IX Restaurant Opening

 

6IX brings forth cutting-edge service, style and design, creating an ambience that works perfectly for both intimate dining and late night lounge with the menu, however, extending far beyond intercontinental norm but also infused with creativity and flair.

Seating over 100 people in two distinctive areas, 6IX caters to different experiences; the ultra-chic modern bar that boasts an extensive cocktail menu and the quiet indoor area.

