OLIC 3 :  Akinwunmi Ambode, Tubaba, Reminisce grace sold out concert's red carpet [Photos]

It held yesterday, December 26, 2016 at the Eko convention centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos
The fully packed show saw top personalities and celebrities grace the red carpet, some of them include: Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode & his wife, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, 2baba & Annie Idibia, Reminisce, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz, Ubi Franklin, Bovi, Toke Makinwa.
Others include Toolz & her husband Tunde Demuren, Iyabo Ojo, Noble Igwe, AY Makun, Seyi Law, Kenneth Omeruo, Yomi Casual, Base One, Nedu, Young John, Sojay, Do2tun, Skibii and many more.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.