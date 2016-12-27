OLIC 3 :  Akinwunmi Ambode, Tubaba, Reminisce grace sold out concert's red carpet [Photos]

Another edition of the Olamide Live in Concert held yesterday, December 26, 2016 at the Eko convention centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The fully packed show saw top personalities and celebrities grace the red carpet, some of them include: Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode & his wife, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, 2baba & Annie Idibia, Reminisce, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz, Ubi Franklin, Bovi, Toke Makinwa.

Others include Toolz & her husband Tunde Demuren, Iyabo Ojo, Noble Igwe, AY Makun, Seyi Law, Kenneth Omeruo, Yomi Casual, Base One, Nedu, Young John, Sojay, Do2tun, Skibii and many more.