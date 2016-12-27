Home > Events >

OLIC 3 :  Akinwunmi Ambode, Tubaba, Reminisce grace sold out concert's red carpet [Photos]

It held yesterday, December 26, 2016 at the Eko convention centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos

Image

Another edition of the Olamide Live in Concert held yesterday, December 26, 2016 at the Eko convention centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode and wife play

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode and wife

 

The fully packed show saw top personalities and celebrities grace the red carpet, some of them include: Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode & his wife, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, 2baba & Annie Idibia, Reminisce, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz, Ubi Franklin, Bovi, Toke Makinwa.

Tubaba and wife, Annie Idibia play

Tubaba and wife, Annie Idibia

 

Others include Toolz & her husband Tunde Demuren, Iyabo Ojo, Noble Igwe, AY Makun, Seyi Law, Kenneth Omeruo, Yomi Casual, Base One, Nedu, Young John, Sojay, Do2tun, Skibii and many more.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

