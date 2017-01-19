Five-a-side tournament named after Brazil and Barcelona footballer, Neymar will commence in Nigeria in March.

The unique competition was launched by Neymar in December 2015. “It's the kind of football I've always loved to play and this time we play it with a special twist to it," he said at that time.

Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian forward’s signature football tournament and a truly global phenomenon. Across six continents and more than 50 countries, five-a-side teams battle it out in 10-minute matches with a twist. Every time one team scores, the opposition loses a player, which makes it fast, technical, tactical – and unique in the world of football.

More than 65,000 players from 47 countries signed up to play in the first year of Neymar Jr's Five and 2017 promises to be even bigger. This year’s tournament is open to teams of five to seven players aged 16 to 25, and for the first time two over-aged players are allowed in the squad.

Coming to Nigeria for the first time, qualification rounds will be held across nine locations, with two days of group stage qualifications before a final knock-out round for the top scoring teams. Every group will get the chance to play in any event twice in the gathering stages.

The Nigerian champions will in July, get an all expense paid trip to Brazil for the final at Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr outside Sao Paolo.

The best scorer from Nigeria will get an opportunity to have trials with ABS FC of Ilorin, one of the sponsors of the Neymar Jr’s FIVE.

Other sponsors of the competition in Nigeria are Snickers while Red Bull is the official partner worldwide.

‘Anjos da Bola’- Angels of the Ball-matured 20-22 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil are the present champions.

Registration for the tournament is free which makes the demand high and total teams allowed into the tournament is limited.

Nigeria Qualifiers

Friday, March, 3- Abuja

Saturday, March 4- Abuja

Friday, March 10- Port Harcourt

Saturday, March 11- Port Harcourt

Friday, March 17-Festac Town

Saturday, March 18-Festac Town

Friday, March, 24-Ajegunle

Saturday, March 25- Ajegunle

Friday, March 31-Ikorodu United

Saturday, 01 April-Ikorodu, Lagos

Friday, April 7-Victoria Island, Lagos

Saturday, April 8-Victoria Island, Lagos

Friday, April 21-Yaba, Lagos

Saturday, April 22-Yaba, Lagos

Friday, April 28-Ajah, Lagos

Saturday, April 29-Ajah, Lagos

Friday, May 05-Surulere, Lagos

Saturday, May 06-Surulere, Lagos

Tournament Country Final

Saturday, May 20

Victoria Island, Lagos