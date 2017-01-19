NEYMAR Jr’s FIVE FC Barcelona forward's Five-a-side tournament commences in Nigeria

The press conference held yesterday, January 18, 2017 at The Pitch & Court, Adebayo Doherty street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

  • Published:
Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017 play Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017

Neymar Barcelona star says he's not obsessed with winning Ballon d'Or
Neymar Barcelona dismiss star's injury fears
La Liga Preview Sociedad hoodoo hangs over Barca ahead of Clasico
Neymar Barca star's transfer deal ratified in Spanish court
Neymar Barcelona forward says Messi deserves Ballon d’Or ahead of Ronaldo
China Why grand football academy project could fail

Five-a-side tournament named after Brazil and Barcelona footballer, Neymar will commence in Nigeria in March.

The unique competition was launched by Neymar in December 2015. “It's the kind of football I've always loved to play and this time we play it with a special twist to it," he said at that time.

Players at the exhibition match of the Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017 play

Players at the exhibition match of the Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017

 

Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian forward’s signature football tournament and a truly global phenomenon. Across six continents and more than 50 countries, five-a-side teams battle it out in 10-minute matches with a twist. Every time one team scores, the opposition loses a player, which makes it fast, technical, tactical – and unique in the world of football.

More than 65,000 players from 47 countries signed up to play in the first year of Neymar Jr's Five and 2017 promises to be even bigger. This year’s tournament is open to teams of five to seven players aged 16 to 25, and for the first time two over-aged players are allowed in the squad.

Coming to Nigeria for the first time,  qualification rounds will be held across nine locations, with two days of group stage qualifications before a final knock-out round for the top scoring teams. Every group will get the chance to play in any event twice in the gathering stages.

Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017 Team bench and score board play

Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017 Team bench and score board

 

The Nigerian champions will in July, get an all expense paid trip to Brazil for the final at Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr outside Sao Paolo.

The best scorer from Nigeria will get an opportunity to have trials with ABS FC of Ilorin, one of the sponsors of the Neymar Jr’s FIVE.

Other sponsors of the competition in Nigeria are Snickers while Red Bull is the official partner worldwide.

‘Anjos da Bola’- Angels of the Ball-matured 20-22 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil are the present champions.

ALSO READ: Neymar's transfer deal ratified in court

Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017 goal post play

Neymar Jnr's Five tournament 2017 goal post

 

Registration for the tournament is free which makes the demand high and total teams allowed into the tournament is limited.

Nigeria Qualifiers

Friday, March, 3- Abuja

Saturday, March 4- Abuja

Friday, March 10- Port Harcourt

Saturday, March 11- Port Harcourt

Friday, March 17-Festac Town

Saturday, March 18-Festac Town

Friday, March, 24-Ajegunle

Saturday, March 25- Ajegunle

Friday, March 31-Ikorodu United

Saturday, 01 April-Ikorodu, Lagos

Friday, April 7-Victoria Island, Lagos

Saturday, April 8-Victoria Island, Lagos

Friday, April 21-Yaba, Lagos

Saturday, April 22-Yaba, Lagos

Friday, April 28-Ajah, Lagos

Saturday, April 29-Ajah, Lagos

Friday, May 05-Surulere, Lagos

Saturday, May 06-Surulere, Lagos

Tournament Country Final

Saturday, May 20

Victoria Island, Lagos

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
2 Shina Peller Tuface, Basketmouth, Bovi, Olisa attend 6IX exquisite...bullet
3 The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Organizers announce ticket prices for top...bullet

Events

Munachi Abii to headline She Rocks January 2017
She Rocks Munachi Abii to headline November edition
Press screening of My Lagos Diaries
“My Lagos Diaries” Freedom foundation shares inspiring rehabilitation stories with highly awaited series
MentDeModa
Mente De Moda Cupid Bazaar to celebrate Valentine in February
She Leads Africa SLAY Festival
She Leads Africa Accelerator to hold 'SLAY Festival' this month