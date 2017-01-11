Fractures Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Patrick Diabuah others to perform on stage

AbOriginal Theatre, the theatre arm of AbOriginal Productions Limited presents "Fractures", An Adaptation of Arthur Miller’s " A View From The Bridge", and Directed by Kenneth Uphopho. Starring: Patrick Diabuah, Beverly Naya, Ropo Ewenla, Gideon Okeke, Tunji Sotiminrin, among other fantastic arts.

Idris and Nike live a mundane and predictable existence in the UK with their adopted daughter, Toju, until Dayo and Jide, undocumented immigrants the couple reluctantly agrees to harbor, arrive on their doorstep to push to the brink of eruption the volcano that has been roiling beneath the surface.

At its core provocative but inoffensive, thought provoking but exoteric, Fractures is a careful balance of drama and comedy that explores familiar and socially relevant issues that resonate with audiences through an entertaining platform and captivating performances.

Date: Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th of January, 2017.

Venue: Agip Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Time: 3pm and 6pm Respectively

Ticket Categories:

General Seating: 5,000K

VIP Seating : 7,500K

BOX Seating: 10,000k

Note: 10% Discount off on 10 or More Tickets Purchase.

Hurry now and purchase your Tickets...Limited Seat available.