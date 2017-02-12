Eargasm Celebrities grace concert's red carpet [Photos]

Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene, Tekno, The carpet flourished with lots of celebrities.

  • Published:
Image

Dammy Krane KWAM 1, 2Baba, Olamide, Davido join singer for Amin Concert
Mr Eazi Singer's "Life Is Eazi Vol. 1 - Accra To Lagos" mixtape is out now
Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s record label in 3 years
Charly Boy True story behind eccentric star's anti-government protest
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 79: "Under Pressure"
2Face Idibia Gordons apologizes to singer following 'illiterate' jibe

Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene, Tekno, The red carpet flourished with lots of celebrities.

"Eargasm: An Evening of Classic Tunes & Pleasant Surprises", held yesterday, Saturday February 11, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre.

ALSO READ: Sir Victor Uwaifo Singer set to release 'Tupepe' video with 2face Idibia

Celebrities that graced the carpet include Bovi, Kel, Honourable Rita, Mimi Onalaja, Yemisi Adesanya, Queen Martins, Padita Agu, Lilian Patrick, Ronke Apampa, Dan 'D' Humorous, and lots more.

It was definitely a night of class as guests were treated to sweet music from top artistes such as Adekule Gold, Timi Dakolo, Yinka Davies, Niyola, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Acapella group, Chord and Sir Shina Peters.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 LoudNProudLive Series Dammy Krane, Shina Pellar, Papi J attend sixth...bullet
2 Eargasm Celebrities grace concert's red carpet [Photos]bullet
3 Dammy Krane KWAM 1, 2Baba, Olamide, Davido join singer for Amin Concertbullet

Events

Dont Drop The Mic  50 Shades of Love edition
DDTM Valentine edition themed “50 Shades of Love” to hold this Saturday
Genesis Nolly Thursdays
Nolly Thursdays Yomi Black, Kiki Omeili to headline first edition in 2017
Gidi Fest 2017
GidiFest 2017 Fourth edition of music festival to hold in April
British Council announces 2017 Lagos Theatre Festival
Lagos Theatre Festival British Council announces 2017 edition themed “Rhythm of the City.”