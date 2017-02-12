Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene, Tekno, The red carpet flourished with lots of celebrities.

"Eargasm: An Evening of Classic Tunes & Pleasant Surprises", held yesterday, Saturday February 11, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre.

Celebrities that graced the carpet include Bovi, Kel, Honourable Rita, Mimi Onalaja, Yemisi Adesanya, Queen Martins, Padita Agu, Lilian Patrick, Ronke Apampa, Dan 'D' Humorous, and lots more.

It was definitely a night of class as guests were treated to sweet music from top artistes such as Adekule Gold, Timi Dakolo, Yinka Davies, Niyola, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Acapella group, Chord and Sir Shina Peters.