Pulse List :  Here are 5 books Mark Cuban recommends for entrepreneurs in 2017

Mark Cuban is not an unfamiliar name in the world of business and entrepreneurship. The guy is just a straight up powerhouse.

Cuban is a savvy entrepreneur, exacting investor, and professional sports team owner - which means his suggestions are a big deal.

Here are his five top picks of reading material for aspiring and current entrepreneurs.

- Rework, by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson.

"If given a choice between investing in someone who has read Rework or has an MBA, I'm investing in Rework every time. A must read for every entrepreneur," says Cuban.

- The Innovator's Dilemma, by Clayton M. Christensen.

According to Cuban, "This helped me make sense of why things worked and didn't work in the technology industry."

- The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need, by Andrew Tobias.

"[Y]ou can take a measure of risk on the $5,000 you have to invest in an attempt to earn 10% in the stock market, while praying that it all doesn't disappear because someone bought too many yen derivatives," says Cuban before adding, "This is the only investment guide I have read that truly made sense."

- Cold Calling Techniques, by Stephan Schiffman.

On this book, Mark says, "If you can't sell, you can't survive." "This is a book that every CEO needs to read."

- Self-Made Success, by Shaan Patel.

Shaan Patel got a $250,000 investment on Shark Tank for his startup that helps with SAT prep (Patel got a perfect SAT score). This book is Patel's 8-step blueprint to success.