D2DSeason 3 Masterclass You have to push through - Stephanie Busari

Head of CNN Nigeria/West Africa, Stephanie Busari hosted the sixth D2D masterclass session.

Busari advised the D2D finalists to be determined and never let anyone or anything quench their fire. She emphasised that the finalists should never let their disadvantages and lacks get the best of them.

"Whatever your disadvantage is, you have to push through," Busari said.

"Even if you don't feel like you belong, you have to keep going. Don't let feelings of insecurities hold you back," she added.

The D2D Masterclass, which is part of the FCMB challenge, inspirational and mentorship program is sponsored by FCMB.

Executive Producer: Kinabuti, Co-producer: Pulse.ng, Video Director : Marcello Pastonesi

